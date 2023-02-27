Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain, thunderstorms impacting morning commute

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms may impact your Monday morning commute. 

Rain storm chances continue through noon Monday with windy conditions. The strongest storms with severe potential stay south of I-80. 

Temperatures climb to the mid 50s.

Rain tapers off by noon.

Tuesday's temperatures will be mild with highs near 50.

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 5:28 AM

