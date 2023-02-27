Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain, thunderstorms impacting morning commute
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms may impact your Monday morning commute.
Rain storm chances continue through noon Monday with windy conditions. The strongest storms with severe potential stay south of I-80.
Temperatures climb to the mid 50s.
Rain tapers off by noon.
Tuesday's temperatures will be mild with highs near 50.
