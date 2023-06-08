Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Air quality warning for Northwest Indiana

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wildfire smoke continues to hang around, leaving a hazy day ahead.

An air quality warning has been issued for Northwest Indiana until midnight. The worst of the smoke is east and, especially, northeast of Chicago. 

A hazy sunshine is expected for the day Thursday with high temperatures near 74 degrees. 

Temperatures climb to the low 80s on Friday. 

Shower chances return Saturday into Sunday. 

First published on June 8, 2023 / 5:16 AM

