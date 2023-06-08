Chicago First Alert Weather: Air quality warning for Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wildfire smoke continues to hang around, leaving a hazy day ahead.

An air quality warning has been issued for Northwest Indiana until midnight. The worst of the smoke is east and, especially, northeast of Chicago.

A hazy sunshine is expected for the day Thursday with high temperatures near 74 degrees.

Temperatures climb to the low 80s on Friday.

Shower chances return Saturday into Sunday.