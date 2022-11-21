Chicagoans hold vigil for victims of mass shooting at LGBTQ night club in Colorado

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People gathered in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood for a vigil for victims of the shooting at an LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Saturday night. Five people died in that shooting and more than two dozen were wounded.

Chicago's vigil took place outside an LGBTQ friendly bar called Nobody's Darling on Balmoral, where the pain of what happened feels close to home.

The vigil was planned in less than 24 hours after police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire in Club Q. Police say the gunman was taken into custody after two patrons at the bar subdued him before police arrived.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez described Club Q as a "safe haven" for members of the LGBTQ community, just like Nobody's Darling in Chicago.

The FBI and local police are working to confirm a motive and see if the shooting should be prosecuted as a hate crime.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot condemned the attack, taking note that Club Q is supposed to be a space where the patrons "should have felt safe."

Sunday also happens to be Transgender Day of Rememberance, a day meant to honor trans lives lost in anti transgender violence.

"The fact that this shooting happened at a space where our community tries to keep safe right our bars, it just reeks of a highly targeted attack against queer people for the most nefarious reasons," said Brian C. Johnson CEO of Equality Illinois.

The Chicago Police Department was also out in force as the vigil went on Sunday evening.