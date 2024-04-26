Chicago to keep the umbrella handy this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two large storm systems are bringing on-and-off rounds of rain to the Chicago area through the coming weekend.

The first storm responsible for at least five reported tornadoes from Texas to Nebraska on Friday will bring showers and a few thunderstorms to our area Friday night.

The storms are expected to remain below severe criteria but may produce lightning and brief heavy downpours.

Saturday looks mainly dry and very warm for daytime plans. Many areas will reach or exceed 80 degrees.

While a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the day's heat, the next round of rain holds off for most areas until late Saturday night.

Severe thunderstorms overnight into early Sunday morning could cause hail and wind damage. The highest risk of severe weather appears to be northwest of Chicago.

Sunday's forecast is a bit more uncertain at this time. We will still likely have plenty of dry periods during the day, but showers and storms look more numerous. Another round of widespread rain is expected late Sunday night.

Most areas will total 1-2 inches of beneficial rain this weekend, with isolated totals of up to three inches possible.

Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm. Windy. High: 80

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 79