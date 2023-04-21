Chicago-based Twitter users among others who lost verified status

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Well, it's the end of an era.

On Thursday, Twitter began rolling back on some users' 'verified' checkmarks.

Those blue checks will now only belong to users who sign up for Twitter's paid subscription service.

It's purging the verified status from notable users - including Beyonce, Pope Francis, and former President Donald Trump.

The changes are also having some Chicago-based users feeling a bit blue.

The Shedd Aquarium announced they've lost their verified checkmark with the quote "blue verified in other ways... hashtag not salty."

Other Chicago figures who lost their checkmarks include Chance the Rapper, Hannibal Buress, and singer-turned-talk show host, Jennifer Hudson.