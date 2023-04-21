Lost your Twitter check mark? Here's what you can get for the price of Twitter Blue
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Many verified Twitter users have lost their blue checkmarks as Elon Musk requires Twitter Blue subscriptions.
The subscription price starts at $8 a month to verify your identity. Twitter had about 300,000 verified users under the original blue-check system — many of them journalists, athletes and public figures.
For reference, here's what you can buy for around the same price as Musk's monthly Twitter fee:
- Hot Dog at Wrigley Field for $6.49
- Starbucks (The Loop) Grande Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino for $6.65
- Metra day pass for $6
- CTA unlimited ride 1-day pass for $5
- Cheddar fries at The Wiener's Circle for $5.75/ Char burger for $7
- Office chair on Facebook Marketplace for $5
- The New York Times for $4 per month for first year
- Apple TV+ for $6.99 per month
- Donation to a local charity of your choice for $8
CBS News Chicago remains free to stream and stay up-to-date on your local news. You can download our app here.
