Watch CBS News
Local News

Lost your Twitter check mark? Here's what you can get for the price of Twitter Blue

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Many verified Twitter users have lost their blue checkmarks as Elon Musk requires Twitter Blue subscriptions.

The subscription price starts at $8 a month to verify your identity. Twitter had about 300,000 verified users under the original blue-check system — many of them journalists, athletes and public figures.

For reference, here's what you can buy for around the same price as Musk's monthly Twitter fee: 

  • Hot Dog at Wrigley Field for $6.49
  • Starbucks (The Loop) Grande Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino for $6.65
  • Metra day pass for $6
  • CTA unlimited ride 1-day pass for $5
  • Cheddar fries at The Wiener's Circle for $5.75/ Char burger for $7
  • Office chair on Facebook Marketplace for $5
  • The New York Times for $4 per month for first year 
  • Apple TV+ for $6.99 per month   
  • Donation to a local charity of your choice for $8

CBS News Chicago remains free to stream and stay up-to-date on your local news. You can download our app here.  

First published on April 21, 2023 / 9:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.