Lost your Twitter check mark? Here's what you can get for the price of Twitter Blue

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Many verified Twitter users have lost their blue checkmarks as Elon Musk requires Twitter Blue subscriptions.

The subscription price starts at $8 a month to verify your identity. Twitter had about 300,000 verified users under the original blue-check system — many of them journalists, athletes and public figures.

For reference, here's what you can buy for around the same price as Musk's monthly Twitter fee:

Hot Dog at Wrigley Field for $6.49

Starbucks (The Loop) Grande Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino for $6.65

Metra day pass for $6

CTA unlimited ride 1-day pass for $5

Cheddar fries at The Wiener's Circle for $5.75/ Char burger for $7

Office chair on Facebook Marketplace for $5

The New York Times for $4 per month for first year



Apple TV+ for $6.99 per month



Donation to a local charity of your choice for $8

CBS News Chicago remains free to stream and stay up-to-date on your local news. You can download our app here.