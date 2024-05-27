Three in critical condition after Roseland shooting

Three men shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, no one in custody

Three men shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, no one in custody

Three men shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, no one in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men are in critical condition after a shooting Sunday evening in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

The men were standing in the 100 block of East 113th Street before 8 p.m. when two men drove up to them and started shooting, police say.

A 49-year-old man was shot twice, once in the elbow and once in the back.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest.

And a third man was shot in the back.

All are in critical condition.

No one is in custody.