Three in critical condition after Roseland shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men are in critical condition after a shooting Sunday evening in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.
The men were standing in the 100 block of East 113th Street before 8 p.m. when two men drove up to them and started shooting, police say.
A 49-year-old man was shot twice, once in the elbow and once in the back.
A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest.
And a third man was shot in the back.
All are in critical condition.
No one is in custody.