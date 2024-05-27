Watch CBS News
Three in critical condition after Roseland shooting

By Beth Lawrence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men are in critical condition after a shooting Sunday evening in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. 

The men were standing in the 100 block of East 113th Street before 8 p.m. when two men drove up to them and started shooting, police say. 

A 49-year-old man was shot twice, once in the elbow and once in the back. 

A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest. 

And a third man was shot in the back. 

All are in critical condition.

No one is in custody. 

First published on May 27, 2024

