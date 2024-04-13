Chicago temperatures to reach near 80 Sunday

Temperatures to reach near 80 Sunday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After reaching 70 degrees Saturday, the Chicago area will flirt with 80 on Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler near the lakeside.

Later in the day, a lake-enhanced cold front will turn the winds off the chilly lake, and temperatures will drop. Lake Michigan is holding at 48 degrees.

Though the temperatures for Sunday will be high, it will not be a record. The record high is 85 degrees.

A storm is on track for gusty thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. Active weather may linger into Wednesday morning.

The cold front will pass on Wednesday, bringing gusty west winds and cooler temperatures.

Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: Fair and mild. LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. HIGH: 79, cooler lakeside

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 72, cooler lakeside.

