Chicago teens get REAL IDs to preregister to vote

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday is National Teens Voter Registration Day, and beyond simply voting, Leo High School is pushing to empower young people to create change within their communities as students get their state IDs so they can preregister Tuesday.

Sixteen-year-olds Steven and Stefan Jackson are twins at Leo High School, an all-male Catholic High School in Chicago's Auburn-Gresham neighborhood. This is the first time they're getting REAL ID.

"Personally speaking, I've never really owned a state ID. And the fact that my principal, who is a great guy, by the way, actually decided to bring out an entire van for us students to get a state ID," said Leo High School junior Steven Jackson.

More than 50 students got theirs on Monday.

"I want to be able to preregister to vote tomorrow because we're having that event here. And I'd like my voice to be heard," said Leo High School senior Aiden Lott.

Senior Aiden Lott is talking about National Teen Voter Registration Day, a nationwide initiative designed to inspire and engage teens in the democratic process.

This is the first time the school has teamed up with the Secretary of State's Mobile Van to provide students with a valid form of ID. It supports Tuesday because students will need a government ID to register or pre-register to vote.

"We wanted to offer a space for young people to have a voice. There's often opportunities for young people to get into mischief. We wanted to give them an opportunity to become politically active," said Leo High School Principal Dr. Shaka Rawls.

The Jackson twins got a taste of politics last month. They're members of the Soul Children of Chicago, and they performed the national anthem at the DNC.

"Before, I didn't think nothing of voting until that event happened, and when it did, I was like, maybe this is something I might be interested in or how people look at it. So when I heard that this was happening, I had to jump on it," said Steven Jackson. "I definitely do feel like, in a way, influenced me for this program because I saw A) I could preregister to vote. Two years I'll be able to actually vote."

National Teen Voter Registration Day coincides on the same day as the first debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

