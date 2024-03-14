Chicago teens educate and inform voters on the importance of voting for judges

Chicago teens aim to educate people on the issues before Election Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's just five days until the Illinois Primary and some Chicago teenagers are hitting the streets to educate West Side neighbors about the candidates.

They're going door to door in North Lawndale.

Young people from the Youth Opposed to Violence Everywhere organization are passing out voting guides urging people they meet to read about the judicial candidates before they vote.

"Know their history, what they did in the past, like their job before, like what school they went to, like where they grew up at. So once you know that, you'll pretty much know the person," said Thavas Hall with Youth Opposed to Violence Everywhere.

The voting guide includes the background of judicial candidates and judges running for re-election.

"The judges have the last say so over your life, and you can't do anything about it," said Tatiyanna Laye of Youth Opposed to Violence Everywhere

The Rev. Robin Hood is the Director of Youth Opposed to Violence. The organization partnered with Injustice Watch to produce the voting guides.

"The three (people) you have here today have never voted in their life. This is the first time they'll be voting, and it all started with the conversation of how important it is. That judges can make a difference in your life," Hood said.

CBS 2 was there when 19-year-old Corianna Gaines voted for the very first time.

"I'm so happy," Gaines said.

The young people wanted to inform the community about those participating in Cook County's judicial primary election.

The group aims to pass out 2,000 more of the election guides before March 19.