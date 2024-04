CHICAGO (CBS)-- Uber is partnering with Chicago taxis to offer more rideshare options.

Uber announced a new phase in their partnership with the taxi industry, providing nearly 100% of the city's 2,600 taxi drivers with access to Uber trip referrals.

Riders in the city may begin to see a taxi option in the Uber app as soon as Thursday.

Riders will pay the Uber-X rate with upfront pricing and have the option to tip and rate taxi drivers right from the app.