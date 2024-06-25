Chicago survivors, advocates say gun violence has been a public health crisis for a long time

Chicago survivors say gun violence has been a crisis for many years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. surgeon general on Tuesday declared gun violence a public health crisis Tuesday, and survivors in Chicago wonder what took so long.

The survivors said gun violence has always been a public health crisis in the communities where they live and work—and they have been in crisis mode for years. But they hope national recognition will actually make a difference.

Michael Tidmore showed a scar that remains from when he was shot.

"It went in here, and it landed inches from my heart," Tidmore said.

Tidmore was struck by a stray bullet in Englewood when he was 30 years old. Now in his 60s, and a gun violence prevention worker, he says the pain has never left.

Tidmore said his community was already in emergency mode when the U.S. surgeon general declared gun violence a public health crisis.

"It should have been done definitely a long time ago. It's definitely a crisis," said Tidmore, "and I personally—based on the work that I do around public safety—I can see how it's devastating to this community."

West Pullman mom Sherry Nolen's son, Akaeem, didn't survive his brush with a shooter in July 2021.

"Akeem was shot anywhere from three times to eight times. Because the case is still open, I will not know how many times he was hit," Nolen said. "Just everything flows through your body. It's a sick feeling."

Nolen knows the ripple effect of trauma in her family and across her community.

Chicago Police responded to 25 shooting incidents between Friday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at midnight. These incidents left 31 people wounded.

The announcement by the surgeon general on Tuesday left Nolen leaves her hopeful, but with questions.

"We already knew it was a public health issue," she said. "But now, with the surgeon general saying that, I'm hoping that now, there will be some changes made, you know, in our judicial system."

Tidmore's tone was likewise hopeful.

"I'm optimistic. I'm optimistic," he said. "You know, that could be a catalyst for everyone to see now; that it's an awareness."

The State of Illinois declared gun violence a public health crisis nearly four years ago.