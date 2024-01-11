Major winter storm ahead for Chicago: Here's what you can expect

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A significant snowstorm with wind gusts reaching 45 miles per hour is bearing down on Chicago and will create hazardous conditions across the area starting Friday.

The snow will be followed by below-zero temperatures this weekend and early next week,

A Winter Storm Watch takes effect for the entire area from 6 a.m. Friday to noon on Saturday.

Timeline:

3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday: Chance for heavy wet snow, with significant travel issues possible.

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday: Wet snow mixed with rain at time. Possibly all rain in parts of the area by midday.

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: Snow, very heavy at times. Blowing snow chances increase by sunset.

9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday: Snow continues, but not as heavy. Gusty winds expected to crate dangerous blowing and drifting snow, with near-blizzard conditions for some.

2 a.m. to noon Saturday: Snowfall ends, but blowing and drifting continue, making for dangerous travel. Blizzard-like conditions through sunrise.

How much snow?

Snow and rain will develop on Friday during the day, with heavy snow by the evening into the overnight hours.

The most significant storm threat will be hazardous roadways for travel and possible blizzard conditions.

Areas west of Chicago and near the Wisconsin border could see 6 to 8 inches of snow or more. The snow will be widespread, and suburbs south of the city will get at least 4 inches.

The worst impacts look to be along Interstates 290 and 88, and points north, but away from the lake. Chances are increasing of snow totals of 8 inches or more in parts of the western and northwestern suburbs. Lake Michigan will cut down on snow totals along the lakefront, including downtown Chicago.

Heavy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, making for dangerous driving conditions during both the morning and afternoon commutes on Friday.

The National Weather Service said the strong winds could bring down tree branches and cause blizzard-like conditions. Hazardous travel is likely with periods of heavy snow and blowing snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures fall throughout the day on Saturday, approaching near 0 degrees by Sunday morning.

Dangerous wind chills are expected with subzero readings.

This colder weather pattern lasts through early next week.