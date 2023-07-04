Chicago suburbs to host fireworks events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Law enforcement officials say you should leave fireworks to the professionals.

If you're looking forward to the display in West suburban Saint Charles, that location has moved.

Fireworks will be launched from Langum Park on 7th and Madison Avenues. The new launch site allows fireworks to be seen along the Fox River.

The best viewing locations will be on the south side of downtown St. Charles.

For a list of places hosting fireworks events, head to cbschicago.com/fireworks.

July 4th Fireworks will be launched from Langum Park, at 7th & Madison Aves in downtown #StCharlesIL. There are activities at both Pottawatomie Park & Mt St Mary Park. Complete details at https://t.co/my6qbjNpWk Parking & road closure info at https://t.co/dOYyV83nSY pic.twitter.com/AjCNd68GAB — City of St. Charles, IL (@cityofStCharles) July 3, 2023