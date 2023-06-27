Chicago July 4 Fireworks 2023: Where and when to watch shows around the area

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) — Celebrate the Fourth of July with these fireworks shows around the Chicagoland area.

If don't see your local celebration, send a tip to CBS 2 . Select "General News" as your topic tip category.  

Antioch
Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Williams Park
741 Main St.

Aurora
Date: July 4 at dusk
Where: RiverEdge Park and McCullough Park

Barrington 
Date: July 1 at dusk
Where: Barrington High School, view throughout town

Batavia
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Engstrom Park and Batavia High School

Bartlett
Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Stearns and S. Bartlett roads, Community Park

Beecher
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Firemen's Park, 673 Penfield St.

Bensenville
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Redmond Recreational Complex

Bolingbrook
Date: July 4 at dusk
Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive

Buffalo Grove
Date: July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Willow Stream Park

Chicago
Date: July 2 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Navy Pier, Viewable from multiple locations along lakefront

Crystal Lake
Date: July 2 at 8 p.m.
Where: Main Beach, 300 Lake Shore Dr. 

Deerfield
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Brickyards Park, 375 Elm St.

Downers Grove
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road

Evanston
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Viewable from the lakefront

Elgin
Date: July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
Where:  Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave.

Frankfort 
Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Main Park

Glen Ellyn 
Date: July 4 at dusk 
Where: Lake Ellyn Park

Glencoe
Date: July 3 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Lakefront Park

Glenview
Date: July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Gallery Park

Hawthorn Woods 
Date: July 3
Where: Community Park, 5 Park View Lane

Lake Zurich 
Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Paulus Park

Lemont
Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park

Libertyville
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Butler Lake Park

Mount Prospect
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road

Naperville 
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Frontier Park Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive

Orland Park 
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park

Oswego
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road

Palatine
Date: July 3 at 9 p.m.
Where: Community Park

Pingree Grove 
Date: July 9 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Pinegree Grove Baseball Field #4, 1005 Wester Blvd.

Romeoville 
Date: July 3 at 9 p.m.
Where: Lukancic Middle School, Volunteer and Discovery parks

Roselle
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

Skokie
3-D Fireworks Festival
Date: July 4 at dusk
Where: Niles West High School, 5701 W. Oakton St.

South Holland 
Date: July 4 at 9 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 500 E. 160th Place

Streamwood
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Dolphin Park, 880 S. Park Blvd.

Vernon Hills 
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Big Bear Lake in Century Park

Warrenville
Date: July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Cerny Park

Wauconda 
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Bangs Lake

Waukegan
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Waukegan Harbor & Marina  

Wheaton
Date: July 3 at 9 p.m.
Where: Graf Park

Wilmette
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Gillson Park

Woodstock
Date: July 4 at dusk
Where: Emricson Park, 900 South St.

Munster, Ind.
Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park

Hammond, Ind.
Date: July 4, at 9:30 p.m
Where: Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park

Highland, Ind.
Date: July 4 at 9 p.m.
Where: Homestead Park

Crown Point, Ind.
Date: July 4, at 9 p.m.
Where: Lake County Fairgrounds

Schererville, Ind.
Date: July 1 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Rohrman Park 

First published on June 27, 2023 / 11:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

