Chicago suburb breaks ground on new 100-acre sports complex

Work underway on new 100-acre sports facility in New Lenox

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Village leaders in southwest suburban New Lenox have broken ground on a new 100-acre sports complex.

Located near Silver Cross Hospital, the New Lenox Crossroads Sports Complex facility will include 29 youth baseball and softball fields, 12 soccer/multi-use fields, a welcome center, a beer garden, batting cages, playground, and concession stands all expected to open and ready for tournaments in spring of 2025.

An extensive drainage system will allow the turf fields to be ready for play just minutes after heavy rain, according to JLG Architects, which designed the facility.

The $70 million complex also will feature a fieldhouse for basketball, volleyball, wrestling, pickleball, and other sports; and more than 10 acres dedicated to restaurant, retail and/or hotel use.

Officials estimated the project would create $12 million in economic development for New Lenox in its first year, and $20 million by year 3. Once fully operational, officials expect it to produce more than $34 million in annual economic activity, with 1 million visitors a year.