Chicago deploys salt spreaders in response to overnight, morning snow

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed salt spreaders to clear roads as a wintry mix hits the area.

The department says crews will continue to work into the morning commute and monitor arterial streets, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and bridges and overpasses to keep roads safe and passable for emergency vehicles, public transportation, and other travelers.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon reported that Chicago will see more lake-effect slushy snow into the afternoon and evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for McHenry, Lake, Boone, and Winnebago counties until 4 p.m. Friday.

Crews will continue to monitor the weather and ground conditions and will adjust resources when needed, the department said.

Residents are encouraged to take caution while traveling and to allow for extra time and drive according to conditions.

Commuters can view the city's fleet in real-time by visiting www.chicagoshovels.org.