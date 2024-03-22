Watch CBS News
Local News

Snow Friday in Chicago area with winter weather advisory in effect for some counties

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Lake and McHenry counties
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Lake and McHenry counties 02:08

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Winter weather returns during the first full week of spring. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for McHenry and Lake Counties until 4 p.m. Snowfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches will be possible, with isolated higher amounts near the Wisconsin state line. 

a85b196f-3ba2-4a38-9979-7a8e21f6483c.png

The Chicago area will see more lake-effect slushy snow showers into the afternoon and evening. 

Temperatures will stay near 40 degrees on Friday. 

898af6c9-780e-4b4e-b085-b3bfb5f2da21.png

A chilly day is ahead on Saturday with highs in the 30s. 

Highs return to the 50s with rain chances to start the week. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 5:07 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.