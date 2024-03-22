Snow Friday in Chicago area with winter weather advisory in effect for some counties
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Winter weather returns during the first full week of spring.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for McHenry and Lake Counties until 4 p.m. Snowfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches will be possible, with isolated higher amounts near the Wisconsin state line.
The Chicago area will see more lake-effect slushy snow showers into the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will stay near 40 degrees on Friday.
A chilly day is ahead on Saturday with highs in the 30s.
Highs return to the 50s with rain chances to start the week.