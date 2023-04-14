Watch CBS News
Chicago State University staff calling on elected officials as strike reaches 10th day

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's day ten of a faculty strike at Chicago State University.

And today the union is calling on Gov. Pritzker and other elected officials to step in and help them reach an agreement. 

Union reps say negotiations fell apart Thursday during a meeting with the university president.

The two sides met at the bargaining table seven times since the strike began.

The union is holding a rally later this morning calling on lawmakers to step up.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 8:54 AM

