Chicago State, Eastern Illinois universities to resume negotiations amid strikes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Faculty and staff at Chicago State University are heading back to the bargaining table with the administration on Wednesday.

They'll still rally on what is now day eight of their strike.

Union members have been on the picket line since April 3 and five bargaining sessions have come and gone without an agreement.

They'll be out there again at 10:30 a.m.

This morning and negotiations begin this afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

It's a similar situation at Eastern Illinois University down in Charleston where they also have a bargaining session today.

Wednesday also marks the fifth day of their strike.

Striking EIU teachers and staff will also host a rally to thank students who are standing with them in solidarity.