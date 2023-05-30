Chicago stabbing: Man charged with murder of 41-year-old woman

CHICAGO (CBS) – Violence hit close to home for Chicago's new mayor, Brandon Johnson. A man who lives across the street from him was charged with murder in connection with this past weekend's deadly stabbing of a woman in the South Austin neighborhood.

Arnel Smith, 61, was charged with murder in Kelly Seebruch's, 41, death.

Police said they were using drugs at Smith's home and got into an argument about money. Smith then allegedly brutally beat and stabbed Seebrunch.

Smith is accused of then trying to hide her body in an alley near Chicago and Waller avenues. He is behind bars and being held without bail.