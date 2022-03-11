Erin go Bragh! St. Patrick's Day parades returning to Chicago; river to be dyed green again Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The downtown Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade is back, and as the city prepares to celebrate Irish heritage on Saturday, crews are also getting ready for another holiday tradition, dyeing the Chicago River green.

The St. Patrick's Day parade was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, but last year the city surprised us all by dyeing the Chicago River green last year without announcing it ahead of time. That meant there weren't big crowds along the river as it turned Kelly green.

That won't be the case this Saturday, however, as many Chicagoans are eagerly anticipating the return of normal St. Patrick's Day festivities.

RELATED: Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Celebration: Here's what you need to know

The dyeing of the Chicago River will begin at 10 a.m., and once that wraps up, you'll be able to catch one of several parades across the city.

The 67th year of the downtown Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade will kick off at Balbo and Columbus drives at 12:15 p.m., and will march north to Monroe Street.

Spectators can start lining the route at 10 a.m., entering at either Jackson Avenue or Ida B. Wells Drive, with the grandstand at Wells and Columbus drives opening at 11:15 a.m.

Increased security will be in place, with checkpoints set up at entry locations, where security will check all bags and purses. Coolers, alcohol, open beverages, and personal water bottles and water pouches will not be allowed along the parade route.

The Archer Avenue St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at noon on the Southwest Side, at Archer and Oak Park avenues.

If you're looking to carry your celebrations into Sunday, you have the South Side Irish Parade at noon along Western Avenue between 103rd and 115th streets, or the Northwest Sid Irish Parade, starting at noon at William J. Onahan School, 6634 West Raven St.

We spoke to a handful of tourists visiting Chicago for the holiday, but one stood out in particular.

"I think it's amazing. I'm very lucky to be here on the weekend celebrating St. Patrick's Day," said John Gormley, who is visiting from Ireland. "In Ireland, we have lots of big St. Patrick's Day parades, but some of them have been cancelled due to COVID still going on. But to see it kicking back here in America, and the green river, is excellent!"

Gormley said, despite those parade cancellations in Ireland, his friends back home will be celebrating at the pubs just as much as we will be in Chicago.

Chicagoans are being advised to take public transportation when commuting to city celebrations. You can use CTA busses and trains to get to the The Loop as well as Metra trains.

Metra is offering extra service this weekend. You can get a $7 day pass for Saturday and Sunday or a $10 weekend pass.