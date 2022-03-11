Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Celebration: Here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS)-- You will be seeing green on Saturday in Chicago as the city celebrates St. Patrick's Day. Here's what you need to know.

Chicago River Dyeing

The city will dye the Chicago River green Saturday morning as part of its tradition to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. You can watch the river turn green at 10 a.m. just west of the Columbus bridge to the east of Orleans before Wolf Point.

The Chicago Riverwalk will be closed from 11 p.m. on Friday, March through the day on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 16: Tour boats travel the Chicago River after workers dyed it green to kick off the city's St. Patrick's day celebration on March 16, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The dying of the river has been a tradition in the city for 43 years. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Scott Olson, Getty Images

St. Patrick's Parade

The 67th St. Patrick's Day parade will kick off at noon and will honor essential workers. The parade will begin at Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive and proceeds north to Monroe Street.

Expect street closures as early as 8 a.m.

Street closures include Columbus Drive, from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Drive and east/west streets from Michigan Ave to Lake Shore Drive.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive or State Street can be used as an alternate route.

If you are looking for another parade, the South Side Irish Parade steps off at noon at 103rd and Western Avenue, marching south to 115th and Western Avenue.

Transportation

Chicagoans are being advised to take public transportation when commuting to city celebrations. You can use CTA busses and trains to get to the The Loop as well as Metra trains.

Metra is offering extra service this weekend. You can get a $7 day pass for Saturday and Sunday or a $10 weekend pass.