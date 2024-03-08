Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

By Alex Ortiz

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An altercation in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Friday afternoon led to gunfire and turned deadly.

Both a 36-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were shot after a physical altercation ensued in the 7400 block of South Euclid Avenue around 2:25 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The 36-year-old had two gunshot wounds to his head and died at the scene.

The 20-year-old was shot in his leg and buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No offenders were in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 5:28 PM CST

