1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An altercation in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Friday afternoon led to gunfire and turned deadly.

Both a 36-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were shot after a physical altercation ensued in the 7400 block of South Euclid Avenue around 2:25 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The 36-year-old had two gunshot wounds to his head and died at the scene.

The 20-year-old was shot in his leg and buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No offenders were in custody. Area detectives are investigating.