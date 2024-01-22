Better Call Salt? Little Dibbie? Chicago names 50 finalists for snowplow naming contest

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's second annual snowplow naming contest is entering the home stretch, as city officials on Monday released the list of 50 finalists.

Voting is now open through Feb. 2. Chicago residents can pick up to six names out of the 50 finalists.

One snowplow in each of the six Department of Streets and Sanitation snow districts will then get one of the top six names.

Some of the 50 finalists revealed on Monday cleverly play off the names of popular celebrities and athletes; such as Bill Flurry, Buddy Guy-cicle, Chance the Scraper, Ernie Snowbanks, Jesse Whiteout, Minnie MiNOsnow, Pablo Picassnow, and Taylor Drift.

Others riff on famous Chicago locales; like Buckingham Plowtain, Plowed Gate, The Magnificent Pile, and The Salt Shedder.

Then there are names inspired by TV shows and movies; including Better Call Salt, Ferris Bueller's Scrape-Off, and The Unslushables.

There's even a playful nod to the city's unofficial tradition of "Dibs," when drivers save parking spots the dig out after it snows: Little Dibbie.

The complete list of finalists is on the city's website. Chicago residents can vote for up to six names.

The Chicagoans who submitted the winning names will get a photo opportunity with the plow that ends up with their chosen name. If more than one person submitted the same name, the one who sent it in earliest will be the winner.

Last year, the same contest ended with seven winning snowplow names, after there was a virtual tie for sixth place:

Mrs. O'Leary's Plow Da Plow Salter Payton Sears Plower Sleet Home Chicago Holy Plow! Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

Chicagoans also will be able to track the named snow plows when they're out clearing city streets using the city's plow tracker.