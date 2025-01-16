Which Chicago neighborhoods get the most complaints about unshoveled sidewalks?

Winter sidewalk safety; which Chicago neighborhoods have the most issues?

Winter sidewalk safety; which Chicago neighborhoods have the most issues?

Winter sidewalk safety; which Chicago neighborhoods have the most issues?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two weeks into the new year, Chicago has had plenty of snow that needs shoveling, but not everyone is clearing their sidewalks.

According to data from the city's 311 system, the West Town neighborhood has seen the most complaints about snowy or icy sidewalks so far this year.

"For me and my wife, we're slipping and sliding," West Town resident Katy LaCivita said. "I don't need to wear these [boots], but I do because of the sidewalks."

It hasn't just been snow that's been piling up in front of some homes. So are the complaints.

CBS News Chicago looked at 311 data for three key categories – ice and snow removal requests, uncleared sidewalk complaints, and reports of uncleared bike lanes or bridge sidewalks – and found West Town had the most, followed by East Garfield Park, Belmont Cragin, Portage Park, and Albany Park.

"I've lived in West Town, Old Town, Boystown, River North, and I think River North probably was the best. I think maybe because it's a little bit more walkable than a West Town is," LaCivita said.

Some neighborhoods have logged just a couple requests for help, but this year's snow requests are gaining traction.

In just the first 15 days of this year, the city's 311 system has collected more than 1,500 complaints about unshoveled sidewalks, more than half the total from all of 2024.

As part of the city's 2025 budget, the mayor and City Council allocated $500,000 for a "Plow the Sidewalks" pilot program to begin at the end of the year, to evaluate the city's ability to clear sidewalks of snow and ice in some parts of Chicago. The city has yet to determine which areas of the city the pilot program will be tested in.

However, some neighbors in West Town said they would like to see better enforcement of the existing rules requiring homeowners and business owners to clear snow and ice from sidewalks.

"We have the people come and give [parking] tickets. So why can't people come by take pictures of, you know, the sidewalk not being iced and shoveled?" Jacob Powers said.

Under Chicago's municipal code, it is the responsibility of property owners to remove snow and ice from their sidewalks, creating a 5-foot wide path. Violations can cost up to $500 per day for individuals and $1,000 per day for businesses, but the shoveling requirement is rarely enforced.