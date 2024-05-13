Chicago Sky roster set ahead of 2024 WNBA regular season opener

DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – The Chicago Sky will open the WNBA regular season on Wednesday in Dallas for the first of two games on the road against the Wings.

First-year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon finally has a finalized roster full of players getting a fresh start.

The Sky's 12-player roster was set ahead of the regular season opener after 13th overall draft pick Brynna Maxwell was waived after suffering a knee injury during the preseason.

Chennedy Carter and Kysre Gondrezick, both former fourth-overall picks, made the team.

"I think my intellect as a basketball player has never changed," Gondrezick said. "It's something I've done since I've grown into who I am today and so to be able to have someone that gives me that opportunity and wants to maximize best out of me, I feel like truly the sky is the limit."

Gondrezick has also been getting along with her new teammates. She said she and Angel Reese are like "two peas in a pod." The star rookie was excited and grateful to begin her first season in the WNBA.

"There's only 144 players in the league and luckily, I'm one of them and just being able to not take it for granted I'm just happy to be in the position," Reese said. "I think being in Chicago was the perfect place for me with this coaching staff, with this team, this environment, this culture. I feel like I have everything that I need here."

Weatherspoon added that Reese "celebrates everybody, this team does and that's the beautiful part. You know you got something that they are together, they love each other. They love playing with each other. They love practicing, if I can say that a little louder. They love practicing. They love getting better in practice and knowing it can carry over to games."

The chemistry that's been building during the preseason will be key for Weatherspoon's first team, which is one, she said, is growing and will continue to find its identity.

Gondrezick added the players on the roster all feel they have something to prove.