Chicago Sky break ground on new practice facility, address firing of Coach Teresa Weatherspoon

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- After years of having to share their practice facility at the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, the Chicago Sky will soon have their own new facility.

The groundbreaking for the construction of the new Sky practice facility in Bedford Park was held Wednesday. The team hopes the new facility is ready to use by fall of next year.

"We're talking about equity, right?" said Sky co-owner and operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson. "We're not looking for things to be the same, but we want to have equal access and opportunity and resources, and for a WNBA team, they should have their own dedicated facility."

Of course, a new practice facility is not the only big change for the Sky. The team is looking for a new head coach after firing Teresa Weatherspoon, and Wednesday was reporters' first chance to hear about it.

"I have a lot of respect for Spoon. We're very appreciate of the competitive team, the resilient team spirit that she brought to us on the court every night," said Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca, "and look, as an organization we just felt it was time to make a change."

"There's always growing pains—whether it's with younger players, whether it's with new coach—and so I think that was the general sentiment," said Sky forward/center Elizabeth Williams. "I don't think there was anything like deep or personal behind it."

Pagliocca did say there were some private issues they want to keep in house.

But as far as Angel Reese's comments saying she was heartbroken by the move, Pagliocca said, "The franchise's relationship with Angel is in a good spot."