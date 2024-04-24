Chicago Sky draft pick Angel Reese excited for opportunity to play for WNBA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Sky already had two top 10 picks nine days ago in the WNBA draft—using the second of them on LSU star Angel Reese.

The Sky introduced No. 7 pick Reese Wednesday along with No. 13 pick Brynna Maxwell.

Reese has accomplished a lot in college—including winning a national title. But she has always had her eyes on playing in the WNBA.

"As a little girl, I always looked up to so many great players in the WNBA, and now being able to see my name on the back of a jersey is amazing—and I haven't even made the team yet, obviously," Reese said. "But being able to just be in this moment, and understanding what it means to be here—because everybody doesn't get this opportunity."

Reese also expressed joy at the growing popularity of women's basketball.

"Being welcomed by Chicago and all the amazing things here has been amazing—being able to see our ticket sales going up, being able to see the jersey sellouts, and so many people reaching out and loving women's basketball—that's all that I'm about," Reese said, "and being able to grow the game, and being able to come here and make an impact, is something I look forward to."

Reese played for two years at Louisiana State University and led her team to an NCAA national championship in 2023. She is a 6-foot, 3-inch forward who was a first-team collegiate All-American the past two years.

Reese is from Randallstown, Maryland, and she played her first and second years at the University of Maryland, earning several all-conference accolades.

Reese decided to join LSU in the spring of 2022. She averaged 23 points and 15 rebounds a game in her first season. This season's numbers were down slightly but still impressive: 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds/game.