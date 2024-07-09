Chicago Sky's Angel Reese continues growth during record-breaking rookie season

CHICAGO (CBS) – When the Chicago Sky return to their homecourt tomorrow for a game against the Atlanta Dream, they'll do so with the reigning WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week in Angel Reese.

Her rookie head coach is equally excited about her team's improving play.

The Sky were back at practice in Deerfield after a week on the road in Atlanta and Seattle. The team will open the second half of the season with an 8-12 record.

Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said she's seen growth through the team's first 20 games

"I knew we had work to do; I mean, that's any team when you start out your season," Weatherspoon said. "You just want to see how well you can come together and gel together and find that chemistry and we're getting there. We're getting better with understanding what our offense is, what our defense is."

Reese's consistency has been a big part of the team's identity. The star rookie and recently-named All-Star recorded her 13th-straight double-double against the Storm. That mark broke the previous record set by Sky legend Candance Parker for most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history.

"Being able to be here, full circle moment, I mean the next thing for me is to win and bring another banner here and that's what's important to me," Reese said. "If I want to continue to be named with her, I want to also be a winner as well."

The Sky tip-off against the Dream at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The team has four games before the All-Star break, which turns into a month-long break for the Summer Olympics.

Reese also said she will be traveling to Paris to watch Team USA compete in the Summer Olympics. She said it's one of her future goals to play in the 2028 summer games.