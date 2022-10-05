Lightfoot announces citywide "Chicago Sings Karaoke" competition starting Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you love to sing along to your favorite songs, here's your chance to put those skills to the test.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) are preparing to celebrate Chicago's karaoke culture with a new citywide singing competition.

Chicago Sings Karaoke is a monthlong contest kicking off on Oct. 9. It's an opportunity for amateur singers to showcase their musical skills in 18 neighborhood venues in hopes of being crowned Chicago's Karaoke Champion.

"Karaoke is a much-loved tradition in every Chicago neighborhood, and every night of the week you can find remarkable performances in the unlikeliest of places," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Karaoke gives everyone and every community the chance to shine in the spotlight, and we are offering that spotlight to talented performers who wouldn't normally have that opportunity. And you haven't lived until you've heard me cover some Chaka Khan."

The competition will feature three rounds. The first is a qualifying round in which singers must perform at one of the participating venues. Round two will feature the 18 semi-finalists performing at one of three venues in the city. Each venue will then select two performers to advance to Round three which will take place on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Those finalists will perform in front of a panel of celebrities, city officials, and music industry professionals where the top performer will be crowned Chicago's Karaoke Champion and receive $5,000.

Below is the list of dates and venues for the competition:

Oct. 9

Lincoln Lodge - 2040 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Louie's Pub - 1659 W. North Ave.

Simone's - 960 W. 18th St.

Oct. 10

Caminos - 1659 W. Cullerton St.

Cove Lounge - 1750 E. 55th St.

5 Estrellas - 2908 W. 59th St.

Oct. 11

Marz Bar - 3630 S. Iron St.

Reed's Local - 3017 W. Belmont Ave.

Taquino - 1835 W. North Ave.

Oct. 16

Randy's Lounge - 7512 S. Cottage Grove

UpRoar - 1252 N. Wells St.

Uptown Lounge - 1136 W. Lawrence Ave.

Oct. 17

All-Star Seafood & Sports - 730 S. Clark St.

Live Wire Lounge - 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Zoe's - 5518 S. Archer Ave.

Oct. 18

Innjoy - 2700 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Mi Tierra - 2528 S. Kedzie Ave.

Mini Club - 8338 S. Halsted St.

More information about the competition can be found at ChicagoSingsKaraoke.org.