Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: Woman hospitalized with gunshot to the head

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized Friday evening after being shot in the head in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 37-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Lafayette Avenue just before 6 p.m. when she was shot by an unknown offender, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 7:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.