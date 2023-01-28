Chicago shooting: Woman hospitalized with gunshot to the head
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized Friday evening after being shot in the head in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
The 37-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Lafayette Avenue just before 6 p.m. when she was shot by an unknown offender, police said.
She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.
Area 1 detectives are investigating.
