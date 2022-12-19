Chicago shooting: 17-year-old charged in I-57 expressway shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – The license plate readers we've been telling you about on Chicago expressways ended up catching a teenager accused of a road rage shooting.
The victim told police he was driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halstead on Saturday when bullets started flying.
He was hit, but not seriously injured.
The suspect, who is 17 years old, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
