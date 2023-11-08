Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: Man shot in leg in West Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in West Loop Wednesday morning. 

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the Clinton Green and Pink Line stop, in the 500 block of West Lake Street. 

Chicago police said the shooter walked up to the victim and started yelling before shooting - leaving shell casings on the street and sidewalk.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. No other injuries were reported. 

The shooter was last seen running eastbound from the scene. 

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

First published on November 8, 2023 / 8:19 AM CST

