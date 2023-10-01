Watch CBS News
Chicago Shooting: 1 killed, 9-year-old boy among 3 injured in East Garfield Park

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police say. One of those victims is a 9-year-old boy. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, three men and the boy were in a vacant lot in the 0-100 block of South Whipple around 2:30 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside starting shooting. 

A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 38-year-old man was shot in the lower back and was also transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition. 

The 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital by the first CPD officers on the scene, according to a police source. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

First published on October 1, 2023 / 3:44 PM

