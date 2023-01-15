Chicago Shooting: 17-year-old shot in neck, critically injured on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Chicago's Altgeld Gardens neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the teen was on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of East 132nd Street just before 4 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

The teen was shot in the neck and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.