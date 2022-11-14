Chicago shooting leaves 2 dead while they were driving in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were shot and killed in the Little Village neighborhood Monday afternoon.

A 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were traveling in a car eastbound on 21st Street around 1:43 p.m. when they were both shot by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.

Their car came to a stop after hitting another parked car in the 2300 block of West 21st Street.

Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

A officer responding to the scene sustained an injury to his left leg while trying to "maintain control of the scene," police said. Three people were arrested as a result of the injury.

A witness who worked nearby said he saw the injured officer on the ground.

"I heard a commotion through the alley, so I walked to the corner and there was an officer on the ground," said Paul Martinez. "They were tending to her leg for some kind of injury."

Martinez added it appeared one person was being held back because the person was trying to "go at" the officers.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody related to the actual shooting. Area Three detectives are investigating.