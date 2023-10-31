Chicago shooting leaves 16-year-old boy dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenage boy is dead after being shot Monday afternoon in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

At 3:55 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was in a parking lot in the 1900 block of East 87th Street when he was shot in the back and right leg.

He was rushed to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died.

Less than two miles away in South Shore, a 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded at 4:50 p.m. Monday. He was approached by an unknown person who shot him in the 7600 block of South South Chicago Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot in the thigh and was taken to the U of C's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

Detectives are investigating both shootings.