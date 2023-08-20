Chicago Shooting: 14-year-old killed in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the boy was in the 8700 block of South Creiger just before 7 p.m. when he was shot in the head and chest.

The teen was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was initially reported in critical condition but later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.