Chicago could OK settlement worth millions over Martina Standley's death

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a woman who was run over by a Chicago police SUV is one step closer to a multi-million dollar settlement.

Martina Standley died in 2022, years after she was hit.

The city's Finance Committee did not discuss approving the settlement proposed for the family of Martina Standley.

The event dates back to November 13th, 2019, in the 2000 block of East 71st Street in the South Shore neighborhood.

Standley family's lawsuit said she had a "mental health crisis."

She walked up to the parked police SUV, touched it, and an officer drove over her.

Video shows officers doing little to nothing to help her as she lay pinned for about eight minutes before paramedics arrived.

She would die two years later from injuries suffered.

The chair of the Finance Committee explained why the settlement passed unanimously on Wednesday.

"An individual was hit by a police vehicle, these were not shooting cases. The shooting cases are the cases that are the ones that have the most scrutiny," said Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd.)

The full City Council is expected to vote on the settlement Thursday.