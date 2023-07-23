Chicago sees spike in weekend violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A spike in Chicago shootings over the weekend has led to a busy 72 hours for Chicago Police and first responders. At least four people are dead and 10 others are injured after shootings all across the city.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday on Chicago's South Side, an unknown suspect drove by in a silver sedan and shot a 30-year-old woman passenger in the neck and face. The woman was in critical condition Sunday.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash in Little Village on West 21st Place. The car could be seen flipped over after the incident. Police say a 29-year-old driver had a gunshot wound to the head and later died.

Less than an hour earlier just after 12 a.m., another person was shot, this time by an employee at a business nea 70th Street and Westrn Avenue. Chicago Police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg after an argument. He was taken to the hospital in good condition. The employee was taken into custody, and detectives are investigating what happened.

Gun violence left at least one person dead on Saurday. Just after midnight, five people between 40 and 50 years old were shot while standing near South paulding and Douglas Boulevard in North Lawndale. One person died, and at least two were left in critical condition.

Later that night at 11:30 in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, three people were shot in their legs while standing on the sidewalk near Hoyne and 54th Place. They were taken to a hospital, all in good condition.

The weekend that got off to a tragic start after 16-year-old Ra-Shaun Hood was shot and killed Auburn Gresham after 10 p.m. Friday.

A little over an hour later, a 40-year-old man was shot while on the sidewalk in the Loop. He ran into the lobby of the Virgin Hotels on Wabash with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He later died at the hospital.

Out of all those cases, only one person has been arrested. Detectives are still investigating multiple homicides.