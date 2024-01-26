Watch CBS News
Chicago robbers posted Facebook Marketplace ad, robbed would-be buyers at gunpoint

By Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police have issued a community alert after two robberies in which the victims were trying to buy a dirt bike or motorcycle through Facebook Marketplace.

Both robberies happened this past Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood. Police said in both incidents, the robbers set up a sale using the name "Malik Green" to sell "Dirt Bike" or "Motorcycle" at a great price.

When the victims arrived for the sale, two masked robbers came up and took them to a nearby alley – where the robbers demanded the victims' cash and cellphones at gunpoint, police said.

The robberies both happened Saturday, Jan. 20, a city block apart in Englewood. The first happened at 4:40 p.m. that day in the 6700 block of South Elizabeth Street, the second at 5:13 p.m. that evening in the 6700 block of South Ada Street.

Police said one robber was wearing a green jacket, another a purple jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8380.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 6:09 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

