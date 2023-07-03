Watch CBS News
Local News

Swimming now allowed at some Chicago beaches

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After posting a swim ban because the water quality didn't meet safe swimming standards, the Chicago Park District reversed the ban and replaced the red flags with green flags for some city beaches. 

The beaches where swimming is permitted include 57th Street Beach63rd Street BeachHartigan BeachHelen Doria BeachLane BeachMargaret T. Burroughs Beach, North Avenue BeachNorth Shore BeachOak Street BeachOakwood BeachOhio Street BeachOsterman Beach, and Tobey Prinz Beach.

The ones still closed in Chicago: 12th Street BeachCalumet BeachFoster BeachLeone BeachLoyola BeachMarion Mahony Griffin Beach, and Montrose Beach.

But in Evanston, according to the city's parks department, the beaches remain closed. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 1:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.