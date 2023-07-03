Swimming now allowed at some Chicago beaches

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After posting a swim ban because the water quality didn't meet safe swimming standards, the Chicago Park District reversed the ban and replaced the red flags with green flags for some city beaches.

The beaches where swimming is permitted include 57th Street Beach, 63rd Street Beach, Hartigan Beach, Helen Doria Beach, Lane Beach, Margaret T. Burroughs Beach, North Avenue Beach, North Shore Beach, Oak Street Beach, Oakwood Beach, Ohio Street Beach, Osterman Beach, and Tobey Prinz Beach.

The ones still closed in Chicago: 12th Street Beach, Calumet Beach, Foster Beach, Leone Beach, Loyola Beach, Marion Mahony Griffin Beach, and Montrose Beach.

But in Evanston, according to the city's parks department, the beaches remain closed.

From RED to GREEN: swimming ban at Chicago beaches lifted at all but one location. Ban by @ChicagoParks was in place after water quality issues from flooding. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/i7TfsEzT6G — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) July 3, 2023