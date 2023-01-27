Watch CBS News
Chicago restaurants have until Sunday to get millions from Uber Eats, Postmates settlement

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago restaurants can get millions from Uber Eats, Postmates settlement
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago restaurants are eligible for millions of dollars from a settlement with Uber Eats and Postmates over alleged misconduct.

Restaurants have until this Sunday, January 29th, to claim these benefits.

The city investigated Uber for listing Chicago restaurants on its platforms without consent, violating the city's emergency fee cap ordinance and other advertising-related conduct.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 11:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

