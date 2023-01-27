Chicago restaurants have until Sunday to get millions from Uber Eats, Postmates settlement
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago restaurants are eligible for millions of dollars from a settlement with Uber Eats and Postmates over alleged misconduct.
Restaurants have until this Sunday, January 29th, to claim these benefits.
The city investigated Uber for listing Chicago restaurants on its platforms without consent, violating the city's emergency fee cap ordinance and other advertising-related conduct.
