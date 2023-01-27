Chicago restaurants have until Sunday to get millions from Uber Eats, Postmates settlement

Chicago restaurants can get millions from Uber Eats, Postmates settlement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago restaurants are eligible for millions of dollars from a settlement with Uber Eats and Postmates over alleged misconduct.

Restaurants have until this Sunday, January 29th, to claim these benefits.

The city investigated Uber for listing Chicago restaurants on its platforms without consent, violating the city's emergency fee cap ordinance and other advertising-related conduct.

If your restaurant was listed on the Uber Eats or Postmates platforms without your written consent, you may submit a claim for a portion of the settlement proceeds by completing our form on or before January 29, 2023. More info at https://t.co/SKZ77RQNcw pic.twitter.com/xnzo26LjoP — ChicagoBACP (@ChicagoBACP) January 13, 2023