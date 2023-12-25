Chicago restaurant owner opens space to all those in need on Christmas Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Lakeview area restaurant owner invited anyone to come and join her family this Christmas – and partake in a dinner fit for kings.

With an influx of asylum seekers, and an increase in the city's homeless population, Wendy Prinn - the owner of Olive Black Chicago at 3032 N. Lincoln Ave. just northwest of the intersection with Southport and Wellington avenues - told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman she wanted everyone to know they have a seat at the table this holiday.

And plenty of people took her up on the offer. The cozy restaurant was packed - with turkey and the trimmings, and with good conversation.

"One simple act of kindness will mean the world to somebody," said Prinn.

For years, the owner of Olive Black and her husband have donated their Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays to working with the Salvation Army to help those in need at this time of year. This year, she said she wanted to open the doors to her own restaurant to do the same.

Instead of spending Christmas at home, Prinn and a dozen or so volunteers turned out at Olive Black this Christmas Day. They teamed up with Dignity Diner and the Chicago Welcome Foundation to serve a hot meal.

Prinn said she sees a lot of giving leading up to the holidays – but saw a need to serve on Christmas Day.

"It's been a very tough year for people. It's hard to go by the police stations and see the migrants out there. We went on a trip recently. While we were at O'Hare, there were people sleeping on the floors there," said Prinn. "It's really hard to walk by people and see the struggle."

For Scott Murphy and Cindy Warner – friends for 15 years – an invitation to Olive Black was welcome.

"Our eyes were wide open when we came in the front door. We were amazed it was here," said Murphy. "I've been homeless in my life, and I haven't shared it with my family in a long time."

"Knowing that you can have somewhere you can go to eat and be with other people; that you really don't have to stay at home; like, if you, like, run out of food, then you have somewhere that you can go and get a free meal," said Warner.

For Prinn, spending the holiday meeting new neighbors made her holiday that much sweeter.

"This is just another way to give back to the community," said Prinn. "I just want them to know somebody is out there; somebody does care."

The Chicago Welcome Foundation and Dignity Diner will serve up dinner every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, 925 W. Diversey Pkwy.

Come Jan. 2, they will also be setting up shower facilities with Shower Up Chicago, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.