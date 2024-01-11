Chicago restaurant gets big bump, shoutout, thanks to "The Bear"

Chicago restaurant gets big bump and shoutout, thanks to "The Bear"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For two seasons the hit TV show "The Bear" has put a spotlight on Chicago cuisine.

It's not just inside the fictional "Mr. Beef" restaurant where it's set but for the real-life kitchens around our city.

When one of the stars won a Golden Globe this week, she gave a special shout-out to one spot on the South Side.

CBS 2's Sara Machi pulled up a chair to hear about its newfound attention.

"It's a great opportunity. Because for us to be able to stand out amongst the tons of great restaurants here, all different types of cuisine, it speaks volumes. It really does."

That's Chatham restaurant owner Mark Walker reacting to a recent shoutout from Golden Globe winner Ayo Edebiri.

"I love Chicago," Edebiri said. "Chicago has good food. Chicago has really good food. There's a soul food restaurant that Lionel and I went to called Oooh Wee It Is. Insane restaurant name. And it has some of the best food in my life. That's what I love about Chicago."

His sister sent the video of her namedrop just moments after it happened. Walker was originally unaware of the show that took home three statues Sunday night.

"Of course, it took me for a loop for a moment and I had to Google "The Bear," laughed Walker.

The show focuses on a fictional Italian beef restaurant. Walker's "Oooh We" serves up soul food with a twist.

"It's real food made by real cooks and made with love just like at home. When you can come to a place and feel like you are at home, that's the best thing you can do," said longtime customer Fred McClure.

"A lot of bloggers have already reached out to us as well. Trying to say 'Hey we need to come to Chicago. We need to come there.' So we are up for the challenge, I promise you," Walker said.

And with so many new fans, Walker said he's already returning the favor -- picking up Edbiri's show.

"Of course, I already started, yes," laughed Walker.

He's already expanded Oooh Wee to multiple locations, with another concept opening soon from their location on East 83rd, but this is bringing new eyes to the business.

"The Bear" has featured about a dozen restaurants in their two-season run and other local businesses. Choose Chicago, the city's marketing campaign site has a list if you're hungry.