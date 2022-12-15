Deadline for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program extended until end of the month

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you wanted to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program but missed the deadline, you now have another chance.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services announced Thursday that the application for the program has been extended.

Applicants now have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to fill one out.

The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need. There are still 2,000 awards still available.

To be eligible, you must be a Chicago resident, who is at least 18 years old, and had to claim a dependent - such as a college student living at home or family member with disabilities – on your 2019 taxes.

In addition, your household income must be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level:

2022 Federal Poverty Guidelines Chart (effective January 12, 2022)

# Persons in household 300% FPL 1 $40,770 2 $54,930 3 $69,090 4 $83,250 5 $97,410 6 $111,570 7 $125,730 8 $139,890

Add $4,720 for each person in household over 8 persons

Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.