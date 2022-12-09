Watch CBS News
Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.

The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.

It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.

To apply go to chicash.org.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 9:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

