Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.

Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.

Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.

Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.