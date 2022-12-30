Watch CBS News
Local News

Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

$500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 applications due Saturday
$500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 applications due Saturday 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.

Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.

Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.

Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.   

First published on December 30, 2022 / 8:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.