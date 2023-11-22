Watch CBS News
Chicago area reaction to ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 wanted to know how people felt about the pause in fighting, those closely connected to the war.

So CBS 2 contacted two people in Israel with Chicago ties as well as a Chicago-area woman with family in Gaza. 

"While we're happy for the moment, we are concerned for what will happen afterward and how we can create a situation where people can return to their homes," said journalism teacher Deanna Othman.

"On one hand I'm incredibly thankful hostages are coming back. But on the other hand, there's a lot of talk about what happens when the ceasefire ends," said Klara Walney.

"I believe in miracles. I know there can be change. We could make a difference. It could happen," said Mordechai Rosby.

Rosby described the break in fighting as a "sigh of relief."

